Get a First Look at the Big Brother Season 21 Bedrooms

It's officially summer starting today, and you know what that means: it's almost time for Big Brother!
E! News has your exclusive first look at the bedrooms in the new Big Brother house, and it sounds like it's time to get out the tents and the marshmallows because this year's theme is Camp BB.
As host Julie Chen Moonves shows in the video above, each of the rooms have a different look related to camping. One room makes houseguests feel as if they're sleeping outside of a vintage travel trailer, and features a portable camping stove (for s'mores?) and a giant trailer set piece that actually opens up into the second bedroom.
Bedroom two is the camp counselor's room, which looks like a colorful cabin, complete with a pot-bellied stove and mementos on the walls.
The third bedroom is all about the archery, filled with bows and arrows and targets that very well could get dangerous, in more ways than one.
The full cast of season 21 was released earlier this week, and includes everything from a petroleum engineer to a wine safari guide to a broadway dancer.
The season officially begins with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 at 8 p.m. on CBS.