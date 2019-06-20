Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 Predictions: Who Should Hook Up With Who?

ABC
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jun. 20, 2019 2:45 PM
Filming of Bachelor in Paradise is officially underway, and thus it's time for us to start speculating.
The full (initial) cast was released earlier this week, and while currently there are only rumors about who's hooking up with who and who else might be showing up, we've got a lot of our own thoughts about that group of singles in the sand.
Some have had heartbreaking pasts in the franchise already and bring a whole lot of history with them to Mexico, and others have barely had time to make their mark on Bachelor Nation, but will hopefully be taking full advantage of this new opportunity.
What kind of splash will Demi Burnett be making on the beach? Will we learn more about who John Paul Jones really is? What will come of Derek Peth's return, after ending his engagement to Taylor Nolan? What are we to do with Chris Bukowski, who's back after several failed attempts at finding love?
We'll have to wait to find out, but we don't have to wait to start dreaming.
Below, you'll find our best guesses and suggestions based on the current cast!
Caelynn was a popular contestant during Colton's season who was very open about her past, so it seems likely that she'll be popular on BIP too. She deserves a night of romantic fun, so is it weird that we're suggesting she try out a date with John Paul Jones? He just seems fun. Kevin might also be a good choice.
Annaliese was known for her dog and bumper car traumas during Arie's season of The Bachelor, and it seemed like she was going to get a happy ending on BIP season five. She ended the season in a relationship with Kamil Nicalek, but then in one of the worst moves of the whole franchise, he dumped her in front of the live audience on the After Paradise show. She was furious, and even revealed that she had tried to break up with him before, so now Annaliese deserves something good.
Derek Peth might be a good choice, or might we also suggest John Paul Jones?
Jane was apparently one of the women eliminated night one during Colton's season, but we do not remember her. Maybe she's the perfect woman for Cam! Or John Paul Jones!
Katie was a more low key contestant during Colton's season, so perhaps she'd be happy with a low key contestant from Hannah's season, like Kevin, or maybe Wills or Derek. Or perhaps she'd enjoy a toast with John Paul Jones.
Onyeka's big mark was made during Colton's season when she criticized Nicole for crying too much, so Onyeka will probably either have an image she wants to change, or one she'll want to uphold. Maybe try a date with Chris Bukowski, a date with Wills, and a romantic evening with John Paul Jones.
Sydney was one of several women who left of their own accord during Colton's season, so we know she's not going to just sit around if things aren't going her way. We'd recommend a date with Wills, Clay, Kevin, and definitely John Paul Jones.
Nicole was on Colton's season and became known for crying and winning a whole bunch of ice cream, and she's also funny. We'd suggest Wills, or maybe Clay, and Kevin, and John Paul Jones.
Hannah really lived in her moment after Colton dumped her for Cassie, so she'll be out for her fairytale ending. She could find a connection with Becca's runner-up, Blake, perhaps, or Clay. And absolutely, 100% John Paul Jones.
Bibiana was a contestant on Arie's season and appeared on Bachelor Winter Games and Bachelor in Paradise season five. She didn't fare well on any of those shows, but she's become a beloved figure in the franchise and deserves a beautiful relationship. Hopefully she can find that in one of the newbies, like Clay, Kevin, or John Paul Jones.
Demi was a star during Colton's season and will no doubt be a star in Paradise, and she needs star power to match her. She will find that star power in John Paul Jones. And maybe Clay or Wills.
Tayshia made it to the fantasy suite dates during Colton's season, but just after their date, he abandoned everyone for Cassie, and she was definitely not thrilled. So Tayshia's got some heartbreak to make up for in Paradise. She could bond with fellow runner-up Blake, or take Clay out for a spin, or try out a Kevin, and she should definitely keep her eye on John Paul Jones.
Wills was the contestant during Becca's season who showed off the Harry Potter tattoo on his arm, so he needs a date who also reads and has a sense of humor. We want to see him on a date with Nicole, or maybe Sydney.
Long time no see, Chris. Chris was a contestant back in season eight of The Bachelorette where he competed for Emily Maynard's heart, and then he appeared on Bachelor Pad season three. In season one of Bachelor in Paradise, he injured his knee so badly he had to leave, but he took Elise Mosca with him after sacrificing his rose. They broke up fairly immediately, and he returned for season two for one episode and immediately gave up his date his card and left.
So basically this guy's been trying this for a long time, and we're thinking he needs a big personality to match him. We'd love to see him on a date with Bibiana, just to see how that goes, as well as Demi and Onyeka.
Kevin didn't that big of an impact on Hannah's season, other than that one time he got injured during rugby, but he seems like a really nice dude and he didn't cause any drama. He should try out a date with Katie, Sydney, Tayshia, or Caelynn.
Derek was a contestant all the way back on JoJo's season in 2016, then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season four. He fell in love with Taylor Nolan (of emotional intelligence fame, from Nick Viall's season), and they won the season and got engaged during the reunion. They announced their split in June of 2018, and Derek was most recently linked to Stephanie Pratt, who he dated for a couple of months before they called it off due to how busy her life is (with the Hills revival and all). She told US Weekly she hopes he's still single in a year, but we could see him hitting it off with Annaliese, or maybe Katie.
Cam's got a catchphrase (Always Be Cam) and a tumultuous history from his short time on Hannah's season of The Bachelorette, so we don't see his time on BIP going particularly well. He might have to learn to turn down the Cam just a little if he wants to really make a connection. We can't see them lasting, but we'd be happy to see Cam on a date with Demi, just to see what that looks like.
Blake was the runner-up during Becca's season, but sat out season five of Paradise. He was linked to Kristina Schulman last year, and will no doubt be popular just because he was quite popular when he was on The Bachelorette, with many people calling for him to be the next Bachelor.
We could see him connecting with Colton's runner-up, Hannah G, or Colton's other runner-up, Tayshia.
Clay had to leave Becca's season due to an injury and fear of ruining his football career, and was dating The Bachelor's Angela Amezcua until April. We haven't really seen him in action, but we could see him getting along with Caelynn, Bibiana, Tayshia, Hannah G, and maybe even Demi.
John Paul Jones is a bit of a wildcard in the best way, because we all kinda love him based on knowing almost nothing about him other than his name and the fact that he loves champagne. Could he turn out to be a true romantic hero, or will he just continue to be one of the franchise's most entertaining mysteries?
All we can do is hope he finds the love of his life and/or gets to spend time with as many people in Paradise as possible.
Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, August 5 on ABC.
