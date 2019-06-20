Who Do We Have to Thank for All The Hills: New Beginnings Drama?

It may be New Beginnings for The Hills, but it sure sounds like the drama at the heart of the show will be very familiar to MTV viewers.

"Brody and Spencer," Brandon Lee told E! News about who butt heads the most during the revival.

"There's always that Brody and Spencer kind of thing that was from the past. It's sort of morphed over into this show as well, this season," Brody Jenner told us about his conflicts. "There's definitely some turmoil between [Spencer Pratt] and I, [Stephanie Pratt] and I…"

"Audrina and you, me and you," Brandon said. "You got into it with everybody!"