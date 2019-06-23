Khloe Kardashian Reveals the One Thing Jordyn Woods Didn't Say After the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods may or may not have apologized to Khloe Kardashian after the Tristan Thompson scandal. But she definitely didn't do it right away.

"Now she's like, 'It wasn't a big deal. It wasn't intimate. It wasn't sexual,'" the Good American co-founder told sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner during part one of Keeping Up With the Kardashians' two-part season finale, which chronicled the immediate aftermath of Jordyn and Tristan's calamitous make-out at an L.A. house party back in February. Er, innocent good-bye kiss? Plus PDA…?

Kylie's ex-BFF changed her story a handful of times throughout Sunday's episode, so maybe don't take her word for it.

"That's not at all what she said on the phone to me, which is fine. Now she's downplaying it," Khloe continued. "I'm not saying things can't happen. I'm the most understanding, calm person ever. But Jordyn…never once has Jordyn said, 'I'm sorry.'"

The Revenge Body star had already talked to her more than once when she sat down with Kim and Kylie to debrief in person. But as far as the details of Jordyn and Tristan's "alleged" trip down infidelity lane? The 21-year-old still hadn't given her a straight answer.