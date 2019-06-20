Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Having a Threesome—and Why She Didn't Like It

The actress added, "I would think that if I was in love with two people, that's another level. I could see enjoying a threesome then, but I was a kid. I was just like, I saw two cute people, it's like, 'Hey!'"

While she now tackles very personal subjects on the headline-sparking show, Smith is no stranger to rumors about her sex life. Back in 2017, the star rebuffed ongoing claims that she and her husband of more than 20 years, Will Smith, were swingers.

As she quipped on Watch What Happens Live, "I'm like, 'Yo, I wish! I wish."

The next episode of Red Table Talk airs on Facebook Watch on Monday.