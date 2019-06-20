Erika Jayne Claps Back at Critics After Posting NSFW "Business Casual" Pic

Erika Jayne gives zero f--ks about the critics!

On Thursday morning, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star decided to strip it down and give fans a look inside her meetings.

"Business casual," the Bravo star captioned her post that featured a clear view of her backside.

Many friends were quick to compliment the shot and have some fun in the comments section. "Smiling at me!" Lisa Rinna wrote. Tamra Judge added, "Well hello. How's it cracking?" Even Yolanda Hadid used the joy emoji.

But for other followers, they weren't exactly impressed. "Lots of young women see this! Please think of the example you are putting out there!" one user wrote. "Are you a porn star?"