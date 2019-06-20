Sorry Internet: Tom Holland Just Squashed Those Zendaya Romance Rumors

Tom Holland is clarifying his relationship status with Zendaya.

There's been speculation surrounding the Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars for years now, with fans hoping for a romance between the actors. So, what's really going on between Tom and Zendaya?

According to Tom's new interview with Elle, published on Thursday, the co-stars are not an item. In fact, the article notes that the 23-year-old star is not dating anyone at the moment. However, Tom does tell the publication that he is "definitely a relationship person."

"I'm not the fleeting type at all; it's not my way of life," he shares with Elle.