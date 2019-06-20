Sophie Turner's Dad Has Become a Sucker For the Jonas Brothers

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 20, 2019 7:55 AM
The Jonas Brothers' have found an unconventional fan in Sophie Turner's dad.
On an episode of the HFPA in Conversation podcast, released on Wednesday, the Game of Thrones actress talked about her father Andrew Turner's "eclectic" music taste and his thoughts on her new husband, Joe Jonas. The two tied the knot in Las Vegas last month, not in the presence of her parents, and plan to soon have a larger wedding in France.
"My dad always had the best music. He has the best music taste. I hated it when I was younger and now I can't stop listening to it," the actress said. "He loves Jethro Tull, R.E.M., Genesis—those are kind of my favorites. It's very kind of '70s, you know, he loves Fleetwood Mac. I took him to see Fleetwood Mac recently at Madison Square Garden, which was awesome."
Her husband's pop group recently reunited and released new songs such as "Sucker" and "Cool." Their music is a far cry from the classic and progressive rock her dad likes. When asked what he thinks of the band, Sophie said, "He's getting into the Jonas Brothers, I don't think they are kind of his demographic but he's getting into them now and he loves them. Their new music is fantastic."
"My dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician, 'cause it was always kind of a, 'You have to marry a rugby player or a musician,'" Sophie joked. "So I got one of them right."
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
During the podcast, the actress also talked about her role on Game of Thrones, which ended its eight-season run last month, and the effects of filming a controversial rape scene in season five.
"The violence never really affected me because I think being on the set, you're so aware that it's all kind of, a stunt man and you have to stand this far away, and you see someone holding a blood bag and squirting it. It just feels like you're playing, it feels like when you're five years old and you've got plastic swords. So that never really felt it never really felt real to me," Sophie said. "But certainly the scenes that you have to put yourself in an emotional place for, like the rape scene and things like that, and you know, being in abusive relationships...I feel it affected me just in terms of wanting to learn more and talk about it and kind of process it."
"I'm glad that I learned about those things so young, so that if something were to happen to me or a friend or something like that, I know that I would have done my research...on survivors of emotional abuse or sexual abuse or things like that," she said. "I feel there's something that kind of spurred in me where I want...I want to help people who go through those things because you can't just do a scene like that and not feel a deep connection to that."
Sophie works with the charity Women for Women International, which helps marginalized women affected by conflict and war, including survivors of sex crimes.
"I feel quite passionately about helping survivors of sexual assault and helping them talk about it and...make it less of a taboo to talk about it," the actress said. "I don't want to say destigmatize because it's a terrible, terrible thing that should hold a lot of weight. I want to help people kind of feel safe enough to come out and talk about it and not feel ashamed or feel like it's their fault."
