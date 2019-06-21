See the Greatest BET Awards Looks Ever: From Lil' Kim's Colorful Bikini Ensemble to Beyoncé's Blinding Gown

L. Cohen/WireImage
It's that time of year when celebs serve bawdy and face!
The biggest and brightest stars will make their way to the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday, June 23. What's more? Fierce femmes like Lizzo, Cardi B and H.E.R. (to name a few) are set to perform during the awards ceremony. Presenters include Lena Waithe, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidiand more. But before the highly-anticipated awards show kicks off, we're taking a walk down fashion memory lane.
Since its inaugural ceremony in 2001, BET Awards singers, musicians and socialites have been gracing the red carpet in jaw-dropping ensembles. We're talking Lil' Kim's famous green and blue bikini outfit, Janelle Monáe's rainbow-colored dress and bedazzled spaceship purse and Beyoncé's blinding rhinestone-adorned gown and mirror-like belt.
When it comes to the star-studded show, no design is too risqué or over-the-top. If anything, bold and electrifying fashion pieces are encouraged at the BET Awards.
To see the glitz, the glamour and the larger-than-life ensembles that have hit the red carpet over the years, scroll through our gallery below. From Destiny's Child to Rihanna to Monica, these celebrity 'fits made it on our list of the greatest BET Awards looks of all time.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Destiny's Child
The iconic female group graces the red carpet at the 2001 BET Awards in jaw-dropping ensembles that complement each other. From the rhinestone-adorned bodices to the sheer hem and peek-a-boo shoulder sleeves, these are some lewks.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Janelle Monáe
The Dirty Computer singer brightens up the red carpet (literally) with her vibrant ensemble at the 2018 awards ceremony. Celebrating Pride Month, Janelle wears a rainbow-colored Nicolas Jebran gown and Tiffany jewelry pieces.
Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET
Remy Ma
X marks the spot for the legendary rapper, who shows off her "Melanin Magic" in a custom Karen Sabag polka dot dress. The red lipstick, nails, heels and earrings make the outfit pop!
Jason Merritt/BET/Getty Images for BET
Gabrielle Union
Red hot, hot hot! The Being Mary Jane actress sizzles on the red carpet in her strapless cocktail dress by Zac Posen.
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Alicia Keys
The brunette beauty brings the glitz and the glamour to the 2009 BET Awards with her flashy mini dress.
SGranitz/WireImage for BET Entertainment
Lil' Kim
Always one to push the boundaries on the red carpet, the legendary rapper makes everyone green with envy in this daring get-up.
Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images for BET
Monica
A vision in white! The legendary singer dazzles in a belted cape gown by Stéphane Rolland. The silver sequins details and her fiery red hair add a pop of personality to her ensemble.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Logan Browning
The Dear White People actress looks absolutely stunning in this pink feathery mini dress from LeiLou by Alex Dojčinović. Her soft glam makeup and white-hot heels tie the fun and frilly ensemble together.
L. Cohen/WireImage
Janet Jackson
The iconic singer-songwriter leaves the basique attire at home and opts for something a little more risqué at the 2002 BET Awards. Doesn't this outfit remind you of a nightclub version of her 1995 MTV VMAs look?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rihanna
The Fenty Beauty founder dazzles at the star-studded ceremony with this bright-yellow Giambattista Valli gown, which features fun billowing ruffles and spaghetti straps.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET
Ashanti
Oh bay-beh! The 38-year-old star rocks a cinnamon-colored velvet jacket mini dress by Annakik.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Beyoncé
The "Formation" singer shines brighter than the flashing camera lights at the 2007 BET Awards. She sizzles in a curve-hugging Dolce & Gabbana gown and accessorizes with a huge mirror-like belt.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Dascha Polanco
The Orange Is the New Black actress skips the big, flowy gown and wears something more eye-catching. She wears white silky pants with a chic blazer that features larger-than-life ruffles.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Brandy
The 40-year-old singer makes the red carpet her runway in this fun bronzy bohemian-style dress.
Maury Phillips/Getty Images
Issa Rae
The Insecure star brightens up the red carpet with her colorful Balmain open-knit blazer, black-fitted shorts and matching heels.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Nicki Minaj
While this is one of the 36-year-old rapper's more understated ensembles, she looks effortlessly elegant in this black and white dress. The cut-out design takes it up a notch and gives it that Nicki edge.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Ciara
Silver siren! The "Level Up" singer-songwriter sizzles in a gunmetal slip dress by Wes Gordon.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Meagan Good
Green with envy—Meagan stuns in this daring ensemble, which features a plunging neckline, a thigh high slit and extreme cut-outs. She wears an eye-catching emerald gown by Lorena Sarbu, Bavna earrings and Le Vian bracelets.
Want more fashion coverage from the star-studded event? E! has you covered come Sunday, June 23. The show airs at 8 p.m., so get your snacks ready!