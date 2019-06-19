Bella Thorne Gets Support From Zendaya, Dove Cameron and More Stars Over Nude Photo Controversy

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 1:49 PM
Bella Thorne is seeing an outpouring of support from her famous friends.
Stars like Zendaya, Dove Cameron and Lily Rose Depp are sharing their love for the actress after Whoopi Goldberg made harmful comments about Bella taking preemptive measures against a hacker. Those words are what encouraged Bella to make an emotional statement on her Instagram Story, in which she shamed The View co-host for telling her she shouldn't take nude photos.
"Shame on you, Whoopi. Shame on you and shame on you for putting that public opinion just out there like that for every young girl to think that they're disgusting for even taking a photo like that," the star cried.
And now, the former Disney Channel star has numerous people to back her up in her fight against victim-shaming. On Instagram she shared these friends' remarks with the caption, "When ur friends come out of the woodworks to support u is all u need to be brave."
Lucy Hale messaged the star, "Good for you baby girl. I'm so proud of you for speaking up. This breaks my heart. But you're making a difference for other girls and women!"
And Lily Rose Depp says she would've responded in the same way that Thorne did. "You're absolutely right and anyone who's saying otherwise is just wrong, living in another century and clearly unconcerned by what repercussions words like that might have as it relates to young people and how they view their sexualities and bodies," the star wrote.
Madison Beer also took the time to remind people that Whoopi should be calling out the "men who betrayed our trust and humiliated us," instead of the women who take the photos. She adds, "Why aren't we saying shame on them for doing something so nasty and mean."
View this post on Instagram
All u need is support to be brave part two. @zendaya called me today to make sure I was ok, we talked a lot about this generation, the one before us as well, and how as women we shouldn’t feel bad about ourselves our bodies. Slut shaming is one of the biggest topics of this generation but yet we still keep going some how. It’s really really sad. 🚫 the view 🚫
A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on
And amidst all the controversy, Bella's good friend, Zendaya, is telling her that she is "strong and courageous and beautiful inside and out."
Whoopi has yet to comment on the matter. E! News has reached out to The View for comment.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?