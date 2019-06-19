Pioneer Woman Star Ree Drummond's Teen Daughter Arrested for Public Intoxication

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 1:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ree Drummond, Paige Drummond

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

The Pioneer Woman's 19-year-old daughter Paige Drummond made headlines on Wednesday afternoon for an unexpected reason: she was arrested.

The teen was arrested for having and consuming alcohol, E! News has learned. According to the court documents obtained by E!, Ree Drummond's daughter was charged with possession of alcohol by a person under 21 years of age as well as public intoxication. The records show she was charged and taken to jail in mid-April in her home state of Oklahoma.

According to the court documents, the district attorney noted that Paige "did appear in a drunken condition" when she was taken in. The court document also stated this crime is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fee of up to $500.

Moreover, the 19-year-old was found in possession of an open container of beer, to which the legal document claimed she "did unlawfully possess and consume a non-intoxicating beverage, containing more than one-half of one-percent of alcohol measured by weight, in a public place."

Watch

Kendall Jenner's Alleged Stalker Arrested by ICE

The court document also revealed that crime is punishable of up to 30 days in jail or a fine of up to $100, or both.

Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman

Food Network

However, it seems The Pioneer Woman's daughter requested for the arrest and court records to be expunged. The district attorney approved a request to dismiss both counts from Paige's record back in May, according to the documents. Additionally, the TV personality’s daughter has paid a little over $400 in court fees so far.

Drummond has a 21-year-old daughter Alex, who recently graduated from college, and two teenage sons—Bryce and Todd.

Many know Ree for her Food Network show The Pioneer Woman as well as her cookbooks, blog and more. In fact, one of her books was in talks to get a movie adaptation, with Columbia Pictures acquiring the film rights. However, not much has been updated on the project.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Celebrities , Celebrity Families , Reality TV , Legal , Arrests , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Whoopi Goldberg, Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne Gets Support From Zendaya, Dove Cameron and More Stars Over Nude Photo Controversy

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

How Taylor Swift and Katy Perry Went From Friends to Frenemies and Back Again

Cults, Keith Raniere

The Ultimate NXIVM Trial Guide: Keith Raniere's Conviction, Disturbing Revelations and the "Lost" Allison Mack

The Hills: New Beginnings

Will Any of These The Hills Couples Get New Beginnings?

Anne Hathaway

Man Stabbed on Set of Anne Hathaway Film The Witches

Kit Harington

Kit Harington Returns Home to London Following Stay at Treatment Center

The Big Bang Theory

Jim Parsons on Ending The Big Bang Theory: "I Played the S--t Out of That Character"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.