It's an Itsy Bitsy, Teenie Weenie National (Polka Dot) Bikini Day! Celebrate With Celeb Suit Inspiration

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari, Kelly Henderson

Instagram

Girls of summer, this one's for you!

Today is National Bikini Day and basically it means summer is in full bloom...in case you didn't already know it.

Whether you rock an itsy, bitsy, teenie weenie, yellow polka dot bikini or are all about sleek black one-piece suits, this holiday is for anyone and everyone who loves to hit the beach or the pool in their bikini.

Now that you've made it through the 4th of July, it's time to get into full summer mode and break out all of your best suits for National Bikini Day and for the next few months.

You can wear a cheetah two-piece or a high-waisted retro look or a sexy one-piece perfect for swimming or lounging by the pool. Or, you can go for a string bikini or bandeau look that will give you tan lines you won't regret later.

No matter what look you like it's time to celebrate our new favorite holiday...while getting some sun and showing off your favorite suit.

Watch

What Winter? 4 Stars Kicking Off 2019 in Bikinis

If you need some bathing suit inspiration, don't worry because we have you covered.

Celebrities like Lucy Hale, Kristin Cavallari, Katie Stevens and Kendall Jenner have been sporting some gorgeous and playful bikinis this year and they've been giving us major fashion envy.

The good news is that you can now channel your inner celebrity bikini babe thanks to our gallery below.

Check out all of the best bikini and bathing suit looks here and then book yourself a getaway to wear your favorite suit!

Lea Michele, Bathing Suits, Bikini

Twitter

Lea Michele

The actress channeled her inner Emma Roberts with this black, high-waisted bikini and it's giving us major retro vibes this summer.

Bathing Suit, Bikini, Taylor Swift

Instagram

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift donned a flirty, high-waisted pink suit in her music video for "You Need to Calm Down." It might be summertime, but we're stilling loving this neon pink coat on top.

Bathing Suit, Bikini, Lucy Hale

Instagram

Lucy Hale

To celebrate her 30th birthday, the Katy Keene actress made time for tanning in California. 

Article continues below

Bathing Suit, Bikini, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Kim Kardashian

The reality star looked fierce in one of her many bikinis in mid June.

Bathing Suit, Bikini, Nina Dobrev

Instagram

Nina Dobrev

"Something in the water here is making us wild. #ItsStartingToGetWeird," the Fam star captioned this fun snap.

Bathing Suit, Bikini, Kristin Cavallari

Instagram

Kristin Cavallari

The reality star and cookbook author knows how to soak up the sun in Mexico and we wish we were there right about now.

Article continues below

Bathing Suit, Bikini, Katie Stevens

Instagram

Katie Stevens

Euro trip! The Bold Type star headed to Portugal in June in her crochet two-piece and yes, we are jealous.

Bathing Suit, Bikini, Molly Sims

Instagram

Molly Sims

The supermodel showed off her toned abs on Memorial Day while vacationing in Mexico and wow, just wow.

Bathing Suit, Bikini, Tracee Ellis Ross

Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish star gives us summer-ish vibes in this bold orange bikini and stylish blazer.

Article continues below

Bathing Suit, Bikini, Kelly Henderson

Instagram

Kelly Henderson

Pool days are always more fun in a white hot suit and flamingo float.

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Turks and Caicos

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian

The sassy sisters recreated their iconic Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami promo photo while vacationing in Turks and Caicos this month and we want both of their tiny bikinis in our closet ASAP.

Bebe Rexha, 2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis

Instagram

Bebe Rexha

The "Say My Name" singer rocked a printed red bikini while in Puerto Rico in May and what makes us love this photo even more is that it's not photoshopped, because Bebe Rexha is totally real!

Article continues below

Bathing Suit, Bikini, Shay Mitchell

Instagram

Shay Mitchell

The Pretty Little Liars alum is giving us major vacation envy with this tropical photo and gorgeous bikini.

Lili Reinhart, 2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis

Instagram

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale star partnered with Aerie to encourage women to embrace their bodies by posting real and unedited bathing suit photos and we don't know about you, but we are very inspired by her message and her gorgeous body and outlook on swimwear.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Demi Lovato

Instagram

Demi Lovato

The singer looked cheetahlicious in this sexy two-piece while on vacation in Bora Bora.

Article continues below

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Vanessa Hudgens

Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical alum shows us how to relax the right way with a book in one hand and glass of wine in the other. Plus, this red bandeau and matching skirt is so sexy.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Gabrielle Union

Instagram

Gabrielle Union

The new mom was totally glowing in her sleek, black one-piece in May.

Jessie J, Tattoo

Instagram

Jessie J

The British singer is giving us major spring vibes with this blush suit and now we really need to start shopping for vacation bikinis.

Article continues below

Olivia Pierson, Nat & Liv

Instagram

Olivia Pierson

The Relatively Nat & Liv star slayed the fashion game in this sleek, nude suit and her color-coordinated headband is calling our name.

Bathing Suit, Bikini, Meghann Fahy

Instagram

Meghann Fahy

Everyone needs a little navy bikini and thanks to The Bold Type actress we know exactly what sporty look we're going to copy.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Becca Tilley

Instagram

Becca Tilley

The former Bachelor star relaxed poolside in this striped one-piece ahead of the Stagecoach Festival in April out in the desert and she looked flawless.

Article continues below

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Ava Phillippe

A black bikini, jean shorts and big sunnies are our go-to summer essentials.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Ashley Tisdale

Instagram

Ashley Tisdale

The former Disney Channel star rocked a funky two-piece that shows just the right amount of skin in this shameless selfie.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Jac Vanek

Instagram

Jac Vanek

The LadyGang star showed off some serious side boob in this bold orange one-piece suit and it gives us major summer goals.

Article continues below

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Kendall Jenner

Instagram

Kendall Jenner

Now this is how it's done. A printed bikini, pool tans and wine in hand!

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Olivia Culpo

Instagram

Olivia Culpo

The model posed in a rust bikini while in Mexico this spring and we love the belt detail on it.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Lauren Bushnell

Instagram

Lauren Bushnell

In March, the former Bachelor contestant jetted off to Maui and she gave off major beach babe vibes in this off-the-shoulder bikini.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Bikini, Abs, Instagram

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo showed off her rock-hard abs while on the set of one of her movies and wow, just wow.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Maria Menounos

Instagram

Maria Menounos

Maria Menounos' yellow bikini is perfect for lounging in Greece and we are totally envious of her and this trip.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Sara Foster

Instagram

Sara Foster

Sara Foster sure knows how to work her angles...and this classic suit.

Article continues below

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Gigi Hadid

Instagram

Gigi Hadid

Golden girl! Gigi Hadid's color palette is perfect for summertime fun.

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker

Instagram

Jessie James Decker

The country singer donned a neon bikini while on vacation in Mexico that perfectly matched her hubbie Eric Decker's trunks and it's magical.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Scalloped bandeau suit? Yes, please. Oh, and we'll also have whatever Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is having to give her these abs.

Article continues below

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Maren Morris

Instagram

Maren Morris

The "GIRL" singer has mastered the art of enjoying one's happy place in this sexy red suit with beer in hand in Mexico.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Bella Hadid

Instagram

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid was white hot on a recent getaway and we have a feeling this is just one of many suits we'll be coveting from her closet this year.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Bikinis , , Style , Lucy Hale , Kristin Cavallari , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.