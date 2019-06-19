Kit Harington Returns Home to London Following Stay at Treatment Center

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Kit Harington is back to living life as usual in London.
The Game of Thrones star was spotted in the English city on Monday, where he looks healthier than ever. He braved the summer heat in a pair of jeans and a blue t-shirt.
It's been just weeks since it was revealed that Kit had checked into a treatment center to get some much-needed R&R following the conclusion of Game of Thrones. At the time, his rep confirmed, "Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues."
A source later told E! News that the end of the HBO series was a source of great sadness in the actor's life. "He has felt lost since the show ended. It was his life for so long and the realization that it is over has caused a lot of stress and despair," a source explained.
Moreover, his role in the mega-popular show was, understandably, "everything to him." The insider said that Kit struggled with finding "who he is and what is next" for him in his career.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
His desire to move on, as well as the difficulty of coping in the public eye, is what ultimately encouraged him to seek treatment in the small town of Connecticut, according to the source. "He just needed to go away and deal with things in a peaceful and private place," the source said.
His wife, Rose Leslie, also played a part in helping Kit. An insider told E! News, "She was very encouraging. Seeing Kit struggle was stressful for her, as well. She absolutely agreed that he needed to get some help so that he could feel better."
Rose looked happy and care-free when she was recently spotted at a music festival in England. She and Kit will celebrate their first wedding anniversary later this month.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM