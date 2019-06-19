Netflix Reveals July 2019 Lineup: Stranger Things In, Pretty Little Liars Out

Netflix
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 10:28 AM
Netflix has announced all of the new titles coming to the streaming site in July!
As fans of Stranger Things may already know, season three of the hit series will premiere on July 4. So, what else can we expect to see on Netflix US next month?
Queer Eye season four, Cloverfield and Disney's Mary Poppins Returns—just to name a few! Netflix has also announced that Pretty Little Liars will be leaving the streaming site and the end of July.
"On July 27, we have to say goodbye to Pretty Little Liars on Netflix in the US," the Netflix Twitter account shared this week. "You have six weeks to rewatch but if you want to go all Mona on it, it'll take 6 days & 16 hrs to watch it in one go."
Let's take a look at all of the titles coming and going on Netflix in July 2019!
Coming to Netflix:
July 1:
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Astro Boy
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Cloverfield
Disney's Race to Witch Mountain
Designated Survivor: 60 Days (Season 1) Netflix Original
Frozen River
Inkheart
Katherin Ryan: Glitter Room Netflix Original
Kill the Irishman
Lady in the Water
Little Monsters
Mean Dreams
Mean Streets
Nights in Rodanthe
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Philadelphia
Rain Man
Road House
Room on the Broom
Scream 3
Shorts
Starsky & Hutch
Swiped
Swordfish
Taxi Driver
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The American
The Brothers Grimm
The Book of Eli
The Hangover
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
War Against Women
July 2:
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection (Season 1)
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead (Season 1)
Good Witch (Season 4)
July 3:
The Last Czars (Season 1) Netflix Original
Yummy Mummies (Season 2) Netflix Original
July 4:
Kakegurui (Season 2) Netflix Original
Stranger Things (Season 3) Netflix Original
July 5:
In the Dark (Season 1)
July 6:
The Iron Lady
Sicilian Ghost Story
July 7:
Free Rein (Season 3) Netflix Original
July 9:
Disney's Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
Kinky
July 10:
Family Reunion (Season 1) Netflix Original Sitcom
Grand Designs (Season 10)
Grand Designs (Season 15)
Parchís: El documental (2019) Netflix Original Documentary
July 12:
3Below: Tales of Arcadia (Part 2) Netflix Original
4 Latas Netflix Original
Blown Away (Season 1) Netflix Original
Bonus Family (Season 3) Netflix Original
Extreme Management (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
Kidnapping Stella
Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
Point Blank Netflix Original
Smart People
The Taco Chronicles (Season 1) Netflix Original
True Tunes: Songs
July 13:
Sorry Angel
July 16:
The Break-Up
Disney's The Princess and the Frog (2009)
Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein (Netflix Original)
Wynonna Earp (Season 3)
July 17:
Pinky Malinky (Part 3) Netflix Original
July 18:
Secret Obsession (2019) Netflix Original
July 19:
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Season 11) Netflix Original
Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya (Season 1) Netflix Original
La Casa de Papel Netflix Original
Queer Eye (Season 4) Netflix Original
Typewriter
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (Season 3) Netflix Original
Last Chance U: INDY (Part 2) Netflix Original
July 22:
Inglourious Basterds
July 24:
The Great Hack (2019)
July 25:
Another Life (Season 1) Netflix Original
Workin' Moms (Season 2) Netflix Original
July 26:
Boi
The Exception
Girls With Balls
My First First Love (Season 2) Netflix Original
Orange is the New Black (Season 7) Netflix Original
Sugar Rush (Season 2) Netflix Original
The Son
The Worst Witch (Season 3) Netflix Original
July 29:
The Croods (2013)
July 30:
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? (2019)
July 31:
Kengan Ashura (Part l) Netflix Original
The Letdown (Season 2) Netflix Original
The Red Sea Diving Resort Netflix Original
Wentworth (Season 7)
Leaving Netflix:
July 1:
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Blood Diamond
Body of Lies
Bull Durham
Chasing Amy
Cool Hand Luke
Definitely, Maybe
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Doctor Zhivago
Dolphin Tale
Dumb and Dumber
East of Eden
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1
It Takes Two
Malibu's Most Wanted
Monster-in-Law
Pan's Labyrinth
Punch-Drunk Love
Silence of the Lambs
The Boondock Saints
The Interview
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Terminator
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
The Wild Bunch
Turner and Hooch
Valkyrie
Wedding Crashers
July 2:
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
July 4:
The Indian in the Cupboard
July 9:
Lion
July 10:
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
July 12:
Gone Baby Gone
July 14:
The Immigrant
July 16:
American Gangster
July 27:
Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7
July 30:
Staten Island Summer
