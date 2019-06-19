Hannah Gadsby Shares She Had an Abortion After Surviving Rape

"I think when you're in a position where you're visible you have to be [louder] for the little guys. I deal with the responsibility of being out and proud and even loud as much as I possibly can, because there are people who need to see me," Gadsby tells Variety. "I don't need to see me. I see me every day. But I understand the importance of being a public person who can be representative of a minority."

Gadsby also talks to the outlet about autism, and how she identifies as "octopi."

"I used to really be guarded about my brain thoughts," she shares. "But I realized that what's interesting about me is my brain. That's why I wear a little octopus." Gadsby explains that an octopus has nine brains that are located all over its body.

"I kind of feel like that with autism, because of my sensitivity to my environment," she says. "So I identify not only as 'tired,' but as 'octopi.'"

To read more from Gadsby's cover story, head on over to Variety.