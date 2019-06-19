Make Your Peace With These Canceled and Concluded Netflix Shows

Netflix giveth, like a new production deal to Janet Mock, and Netflix taketh away, like canceling Chambers.

The teen psychological drama starring Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn won't return for a second season. Season one premiered April 26 and lasted just 10 episodes. Chambers followed a young heart transplant recipient who began seeing visions after receiving the new organ. Netflix often makes renewal and cancellation calls based on viewership.

While speaking at the Code Conference, Cindy Holland, Netflix's vice president of originals touched on the reasoning behind cancelling the fan-favorite One Day At a Time.