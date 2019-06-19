Jake Gyllenhaal Just Sang a Whitney Houston Cover and We Need More

That boy is good!

Jake Gyllenhaal made a singing cameo on The Late Late Show on Tuesday, joining host James Corden for a parody of the ballad "The Greatest Love of All," made famous by the late Whitney Houston in 1985. The modified song, titled "The Greatest Gyllenhaal of All," pokes fun at the Oscar-nominated actor.

Lyrics include, "No matter what is on TV / I watched Donnie Darko on repeat" and "The greatest Gyllenhaal is actually Maggie / You're right, it's her / Then it's you /There are so many Gyllenhaals."

Corden, who has showcased his musical chops on his series' viral Carpool Karaoke and Crosswalk the Musical segments, as well as the movie Into the Woods, is filming his talk show in his native London this week. Gyllenhaal recently filmed Spider-Man: Far from Home in the area. Next year, he is set to play the male lead in a limited West End run of the musical Sunday in the Park With George, a role he played on Broadway in 2017.