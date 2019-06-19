Pose's Janet Mock Makes TV History With Netflix Production Deal

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 7:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Janet Mock

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Janet Mock just made history. The Pose writer and director signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix, becoming the first black transgender woman to establish an overall deal with a major studio.

"This deal is so bonkers," Mock said in a video posted by Netflix. "I, of course, will be writing and directing and develop a few hush-hush projects that I can't really talk about, but one of them is a half-hour drama and another is a college series, so I'm really excited for that."

Mock joins TV power players such as Pose boss Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Kenya Barris, Jenji Kohan and Barack and Michelle Obama. She'll continue to work alongside Murphy on FX's Pose. FX handed out an early a third-season renewal to the series.

Watch

Pose Breaks Major Barriers

"You know, 84 percent of Americans say that they don't know and/or work with a trans person. And so, there's potential now with Netflix's worldwide audience to introduce millions, hundreds of millions of viewers, to trans people and showing people who may not understand us that we can tell our own stories."

Transparent creator Jill Soloway, who identifies as non-binary, has a production deal with Amazon.

Mock serves as a producer, writer and director on Pose. She also helmed an episode of Murphy's upcoming series The Politician.

"As a best-selling author, producer and director, Janet Mock has demonstrated she knows how to bring her vision to thrilling, vivid life," Cindy Holland, Netflix VP of original content, told Variety. "She's a groundbreaker and creative force who we think will fit right in here at Netflix."

In addition to her work on Pose, Mock wrote two books, Redefining Realness and Surpassing Certainty and served as a producer on The Trans List documentary.

Pose airs Tuesdays on FX.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ LGBTQ , Netflix , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chambers

Make Your Peace With These Canceled and Concluded Netflix Shows

Cast, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Inside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Wild Day in Provence Full of Impressions, Tears and Rosé

Draya Michele, Laura Govan, Royce Reed

Basketball Wives Returns: Where Are Your Favorite Former Castmates Now?

America's Got Talent

Is This the Best, Dumbest Act To Ever Get 4 Yeses on America's Got Talent?

Jennifer Morrison

Jennifer Morrison Joins This Is Us Season 4

Honey Boo Boo Refuses to Move Home Amid Mama June Drama

Hannah Brown's "Bachelorette" Promises Nudity, Sex & Drama

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.