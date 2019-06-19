Jennifer Lawrence Hilariously Proves She's Still Adjusting to Amy Schumer's Life as a New Mom

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 7:05 AM

Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer, Golden Globe Awards

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

While it's been over a month since Amy Schumer welcomed her first child with Chris Fischer, it looks like Jennifer Lawrence is still getting used to her BFF's life as a new mom.

The comedienne proved this to be true by posting a picture of texts she received from the actress on Instagram Tuesday. 

The bombardment of texts started over a few questions Lawrence had about The Handmaid's Tale.

"You up? I have questions about hand maids take. Tale," the Oscar winner wrote, correcting her typo. "It's an emergency." 

But when Schumer didn't respond, Lawrence persisted.

"Amy!!! What did she do on season 1 to deserve being in the gallows on season 2," she wrote. "I can't remember where I left off. Are you asleep bc of the baby??? Are you asleep before 11? Is this bc of the baby? Don't make me resent the baby."

After a while, The Hunger Games star gave up. 

"Wow," Lawrence wrote after her inquiry went unanswered. "Ur really asleep before 11. I'll be damned."

Still, Schumer didn't leave her girl hanging. 

 

Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer, Texts

Instagram

"Hi! I'm awake!" she later replied. "She ran away."

Although, she did seem a bit amused by Lawrence's determination.

"Everybody keeping their cool about me having a baby," she captioned the image.

To be fair, Schumer did jokingly blame her son, Gene Attell Fischer, for affecting the way she watches the Hulu show in an Instagram post last week. 

"Oh OK, so I guess I can't watch handsmaids anymore," she wrote alongside a photo of her holding her little bundle of joy. "#FilledWithRegret."

All jokes aside, it seems like Schumer has nothing but love for her baby boy.

