Jennifer Lawrence Isn't Happy About Amy Schumer's New Bedtime

While it's been over a month since Amy Schumer welcomed her first child with Chris Fischer, it looks like Jennifer Lawrence is still getting used to her BFF's life as a new mom.

The comedienne proved this to be true by posting a picture of texts she received from the actress on Instagram Tuesday.

The bombardment of texts started over a few questions Lawrence had about The Handmaid's Tale.

"You up? I have questions about hand maids take. Tale," the Oscar winner wrote, correcting her typo. "It's an emergency."

But when Schumer didn't respond, Lawrence persisted.

"Amy!!! What did she do on season 1 to deserve being in the gallows on season 2," she wrote. "I can't remember where I left off. Are you asleep bc of the baby??? Are you asleep before 11? Is this bc of the baby? Don't make me resent the baby."

After a while, The Hunger Games star gave up.

"Wow," Lawrence wrote after her inquiry went unanswered. "Ur really asleep before 11. I'll be damned."