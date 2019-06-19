Inside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Wild Day in Provence Full of Impressions, Tears and Rosé

What happens when the women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are unleashed into the wild of Provence, France? They go wine tasting, naturally, and get a little lit.

In the Tuesday, June 18 episode of the hit Bravo reality franchise, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp got their rosé tasting on and continued the party back at their chateau.

"This is the episode I've been dreading all season, mostly because I wasn't too sure of what happened. And now that we've seen it—phew. That was something," Teddi wrote in her blog.

The episode featured the ladies doing spot-on impressions of each other, Lisa giving Teddi a free therapy session, Kyle and Teddi badgering Erika over Lisa's Halloween costume and so much more.