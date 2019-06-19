Taylor Swift Recalls How Her and Katy Perry's Feud Ended and Says "We've Grown Up"

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 6:35 AM
Taylor Swift says she and Katy Perry are officially friends again and have "grown up" following years of bad blood.
In recent years, the pop singers had feuded, reportedly over backup dancers. Swift's 2015 song "Bad Blood" was rumored to be about Perry, while the latter star's 2017 "Swish Swish" track was believed to be her response. Last year, they buried the hatchet, and they recently made their reconciliation public; Perry, 34, makes a cameo and shares a hug with Swift, 29, in her new star-studded new music video, "You Need to Calm Down."
"The ending of the video is actually pretty emotional," Swift said on the U.K. radio show Heart Breakfast With Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Wednesday. "Katy Perry is in the video and she and I definitely like have been on very good terms lately, but I don't think anybody knew it, 'cause we just kind of reconnecting privately and just wanted to make sure that everything was really good with us and that it was like a very real before we let anyone know, like, we're not only good but we're friends again. So it was really wonderful to get to sort of unveil it to the world in like a cheeky sort of fun way. But it ends up being sort of emotional."
Perry made the first move in the pair's reconciliation; she sent Swift an actual olive branch on the first night of her Reputation stadium tour last year.
"And I was like, that is not only really cool, and really sincere the note, but like, very clever with sending an actual olive branch," Swift said on Heart Breakfast. "It was like a beautiful like, a wreath, and you could like hang it. It was really- it was so great. And so that was when, you know I think for both of us, it was completely like, there were no weird feelings, everything was on good terms."
"And then we ran into each other at a party a while ago and it was literally like in the video, seeing each other, but without the food costumes," she said. "It was like just fully sincere and fully like we realized like we've grown up, we've grown enough to realize the fact that us feeling pitted against each other for so long really did add to whatever tension we were feeling in our friendship and like, it's just a really, it's a really positive thing for both of us in our lives."
Swift had made similar comments in a recent interview on another U.K. radio show, Capital Breakfast. She said that she and Perry have been on "good terms" since the olive branch offering.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
"Then we saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things, and then we saw each other again and hung out at another party and it was just like something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us," Swift said.
"She and I have been fine for a while and really on good terms but we didn't know if we were ever gonna really tell people about it," she added. "We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made the public aware."
