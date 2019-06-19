How Rob Kardashian Is Focused on Making a "Full Transformation" From the Inside Out

Rob Kardashian is taking a step in the right direction.

As the E! reality TV star continues to balance life in the public eye with his penchant for privacy, those closest to Rob have helped kick start what a source describes to E! News as a "full transformation."

The 32-year-old is prioritizing his fitness game as of late, training with Kardashian-adored fitness guru Joel "Coach Joe" Bouraima. Rob recently shared a post-sweat photo to his Twitter, and our insider says he's working out at Kim Kardashian's newly renovated home gym.

"Rob also was also influenced to get back in the gym from Khloe," the source explains of Khloe Kardashian's role in inspiring her little brother. "She has been telling him that he will feel better and have more positivity in his life if he focused more on his health. Rob feels like he is finally ready to take control of his life."

And now that any drama with former fiancée Blac Chyna is officially in the rearview, Rob is looking forward to a bright future with daughter Dream Kardashian.