Teen Mom Star Javi Marroquin Is Engaged: ''I Can't Believe I'm This Lucky''

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Jun. 18, 2019 3:16 PM

Javi Marroquin / Instagram

Javi Marroquin is ready for the next step in his relationship.

The Teen Mom 2 star announced the exciting and special engagement news on Tuesday with his 1.8 million Instagram followers. Sharing a sweet snap of him with his future wife, Lauren Comeau, the 26-year-old reality TV personality said he's never felt so "lucky."

"June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me," he began his heartfelt post, where he posed with Lauren, whom showed off her huge diamond ring! "Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights... our endless laughs... and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever."

He continued, "Without you, our gym wouldn't be possible. Without you we wouldn't have a place to call home. Most importantly, without you, we wouldn't be complete. Thank you for being the greatest mom to Eli and now (soon to be) stepmom to Lincoln. I feared not finding someone that would love me and linc the way you do. Never have I questioned that with you."

Watch

Teen Mom OG Stars Give Updates on Their Men

Ending his announcement, he shared, "Thank you for everything you do for this family. I can't believe I'm this lucky." Lauren had a few things to say about the engagement, too. "Also! I can't believe I'm lucky enough to annoy you for the rest of our lives," she cheekily commented.

Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv

The special news comes nearly seven months after the Teen Mom star welcomed his first child with Comeau last November, a baby boy Eli. The couple reconciled in March 2018, after previously dating from July to September 2017.

Before that, Javi was tied to Teen Mom co-star Briana DeJesus but the two called it quits in January 2018. However, fans of the MTV series might recall that the 26-year-old star was married to Kailyn Lowry. They tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their son Lincoln a year after. Two years later, Kailyn filed for divorce—they finalized their divorce in 2016. Recently, the 27-year-old reality TV personality shared that she and Javi have a "love/hate relationship."

"We're up and down," Kailyn said on her and Lindsie Chrisley's podcast. "We fight every other day, it's a real love/hate relationship...parentship."

But it seems they're both in a good place right now, and it looks like Javi is ready to say "I do" once again.

Congrats to the reality TV star and Lauren on their engagement news!

