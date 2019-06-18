Bella Thorne Calls Out Whoopi Goldberg for Her "Awful" Views on Nude Photo Scandal

Bella Thorne is not impressed with Whoopi Goldberg right about now.

Earlier this week, The View moderator and her co-hosts including Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain got into a discussion about the actress.

Over the weekend, Bella decided to release her own nude photos on Twitter after a hacker threatened to extort her with them. "F--k u and the power u think you have over me," the actress shared on social media. "I'm gonna write about this in my next book."

When discussing it on her ABC daytime talk-show, however, Whoopi didn't hold back with her views.

"If you're famous, I don't care how old you are. You don't take nude pictures of yourself," she proclaimed on Monday's show. "When they are hacking you, they are hacking all of your stuff. So whether it's one picture or a million pictures, once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it's available to any hacker who wants it and if you don't know that in 2019, that is an issue. I'm sorry. Your age does not—you don't get to do that. You don't get to do it."