Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Calls "Bulls--t" on Show's MTV Awards Loss

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is sharing her reaction to the show's loss at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
On Monday night, MTV aired the ceremony, during which Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was up for the Reality Royalty award. The series was nominated in the category against Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, The Bachelor, The Challenge and Vanderpump Rules. After Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta was announced as the winner of the category, cameras panned to the audience, including Angelina, who was clearly upset.
The reality star later took to her social media accounts to vent about the award show loss, calling it "bulls--t."
"My reaction says it all," Angelina wrote on her Instagram Story along with a clip from the ceremony. "What a joke. The fans def voted for us."
"If you walk up to anyone on the street and ask them if they know jersey shore their answer will immediately be YES!!" Angelina added. "If you ask them the same question about love and hip hop Atlanta they won't say the same. This is how u know this is bulls--t."
"It is disgusting and we all know the fans really voted for us !!!" Angelina also tweeted. "We def got robbed."
"We are the real winners," Angelina wrote about her Jersey Shore cast. "We don't need an award to know it and feel it. We will always be the true mvps."
She also thanked Jersey Shore fans for their support and love.
