Stranger Things 3 Is a Lot of Love, and Intensified, But the Love Is Not Intensified, OK?

Stranger Things season three is going to be intensified, and it's going to have a lot of love, but do not mistakenly think those two things are related.

E! News' Tamara Dhia caught up with Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah Schnapp on the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards this weekend to get some scoop on season three, and Schnapp was quick to give a little tease.

"Lot of love. It's intensified," he said, though apparently he said those two things a little too close together, because Matarazzo turned to him immediately.

"Don't ever say 'a lot of love' and then 'intensified' after a lot of love!" he warned.

"Oh no, they're separate!" Schnapp quickly added.

"This season is intensified," Wolfhard clarified.

"Everything that once was is now bigger," Matarazzo continued to clarify.