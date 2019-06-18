Meghan King Edmonds Remains ''Fully Married'' to Husband Jim Despite Infidelity Confession

Meghan King Edmonds remains committed to her husband Jim Edmonds, days after he confessed to having an affair.

Their current relationship status was put in to question when fans spotted the former reality star without her wedding ring in a selfie shared to her Instagram Stories. She and her daughter, Aspen, smiled in the cute picture.

A source tells E! News, "She's not wearing her ring right now as she navigates the rough waters of repairing her marriage. She's fully married to Jimmy and loves him deeply despite not wearing her ring right now."

The source adds, "Meghan is overwhelmed with all the support she has received from friends and fans."

She previously wrote on her blog that she still has "hope our marriage can recover."

However, Meghan admitted in the same post that she lost all trust in her partner when he admitted to exchanging sexually explicit photos with another woman for the better part of a year. "Because I don't trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me," she lamented.