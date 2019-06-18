Sports Illustrated's Hunter McGrady Slams "Bulls--t" Pressure on Brides to Lose Weight

Hunter McGrady is opening up about the pressure placed upon brides ahead of their special day.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated model, who has been using her platform to promote body positivity, recently tied the knot with beau Brian Keys. The couple wed in California on June 16, a day which Hunter has called a "dream." Ahead of her wedding, Hunter opened about the pressure for brides to lose weight in an article for Glamour, published Tuesday.

"When I was younger, probably 18 or 19, I used to watch shows like Say Yes to the Dress and Four Weddings and hear women say over and over, 'Well, this is great, but I'm planning on dropping about 30 pounds,'" Hunter recalled in Glamour. "I remember thinking, When did your wedding become your weight loss journey?"