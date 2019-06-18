This Scrapped Game of Thrones Scene Would've Changed Everything

What could have been for Cersei Lannister…

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey appeared at a comic book convention in Munich, Germany, where she revealed a key scene that was totally scrapped in the seventh season of Game of Thrones. This scene would've clued in viewers to a lot of Cersei's decisions in the final season.

Headey said the scene, which was from season seven, showed Cersei "lose the baby." She described it was "traumatic" and a "great moment for Cersei."

"I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would've served her differently," Headey said.