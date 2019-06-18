How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made Their Royal Wedding Feel "Intimate"

It's been just over a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. While about 600 people attended the royal wedding—and millions more watched on TV—the royal couple still wanted their big day to feel "intimate." The dynamic duo revealed how they did just that in their exhibit "A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

"There was a great level of detail went into the planning of our wedding day," Meghan said via the exhibit's audio, per Royal Central. "I think for us, we knew how large the scale of the event would be. So, in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate, even though it was a very big wedding."

One of the ways the couple incorporated these personal touches was through their ensembles. Meghan wore a gorgeous Givenchy gown, as well as a five-meter veil that featured floral designs representing each of the 53 Commonwealth countries. She also topped off her look with the Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, which was lent to her by Queen Elizabeth II.

What fans didn't see, however, was the hint of "something blue" sewn inside her dress. The royal had hidden a piece of blue fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Harry inside her ensemble.