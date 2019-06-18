Maren Morris Poses Topless for Playboy and Gets Real About Handling Haters

Morris is definitely no stranger to criticism. Whether she's crossing genres from country to pop or singing about sex, she's found that people often have something to say. She's even been body-shamed and slut-shamed online. But make no mistake: "The Middle" star isn't afraid to put her haters in their place.

"Every time I've spoken up or clapped back at some troll, it has been very much me," she says. "I wouldn't go back on any of it, because they deserved it. Body-shamers? They're asking for it. I would never regret calling them out."

She's also faced scrutiny after sharing her political views. During the interview, the star recalled losing 5,000 followers after posting a picture with Emma González, one of the survivors of the Parkland shooting, online.

"To not be able to share an opinion, or to lose fans and ticket sales over it, is so mind-boggling to me, because it's an American right—a human right—to be able to voice your opinion," she says. "Of course, any fan has the choice to quit buying your music or listening to it. But as a tax-paying citizen, I should be allowed to speak up when I'm passionate about something. It's always to increase awareness. It's to let my fans know where I stand."