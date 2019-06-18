SpongeBob SquarePants Assembles Its Celebrity Guest Stars for One Epic Celebration

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and has some very famous friends? It's SpongeBob SquarePants!

Nickelodeon is celebrating the animated series' 20-year-run with some epic specials, including panels at San Diego Comic-Con, and this impressive photo. Above, see the nearly all of the characters voiced by celebrity guests. Everyone from Adam West to Victoria Beckham lent their voices for guest roles.

The photo above features the guests who have played characters, there have been a bevy of entertainers including Tina Fey and Rosario Dawson who appeared as themselves over the years.

At Comic-Con, July 18-21, Nickelodeon will have activations, panels, talent signings and interactive design elements for fans to celebrate the 20-year-old cartoon character. There's a specific panel for the special SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout including a deep dive into the series.