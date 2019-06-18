XXXTentacion's Friend C Glizzy, 16, Shot in the Head 1 Year After Rapper's Tragic Death

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Jun. 18, 2019 5:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
C Glizzy

Jim Bennett/Getty Images for Interscope Records

XXXTentacion's friend and rapper C Glizzy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head. The tragic event comes exactly one year after the rising star was fatally gunned down during an armed robbery in South Florida.

The 16-year-old, whose real name is Christian Moore, was struck by a bullet on Saturday while outside a convenience store in Pompano Beach, Florida, reports WPLG Local 10.

While rushing him to Broward Health North, his brother and his friend lost control of their car and crashed into a highway exit ramp. After being transported to the hospital, Glizzy underwent hours of surgery to remove the bullet.

"@CGlizzyofficial's mom tells me he is heavily sedated and not talking right now, but she is expecting and hoping that he'll survive the gunshot wound he sustained to the head," tweeted WPLG's reporter Madeleine Wright. "Someone opened fire on him as he was leaving a store on MLK Blvd. in Pompano Beach yesterday."

Read

How XXXTentacion's Career Spiked After His Tragic Death

Last night, an update was posted on the teen's Instagram Story: "Glizzy Still In The Hospital Keep Him In Yo Prayers."

The teen was often seen on social media hanging out with XXXTentacion, who was gunned down in South Florida on June 18, 2018. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, the Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Four men were later indicted on first-degree murder charges in connection with his killing.

Erykah BaduLil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty paid their respects at a private funeral in Florida.

Following his death, more than 22 million copies of his records sold. (Before, he had sold approximately 1 million copies of music.) The artist, born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, also received two posthumous awards: the Favorite Album - Soul/R&B at the 2018 American Music Awards and Best New Hip Hop Artist at the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Our thoughts go out to C Glizzy's friends and family at this time. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Hospitalized , , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelorette

Let's Break Down That Steamy, Action-Packed The Bachelorette Trailer

James Corden, Michelle Obama, Dodgeball

James Corden and Michelle Obama Face Off in Epic Celebrity Dodgeball Game

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton

Wild Rumors, Archie's Christening and a Serious Split: How the Royals Are Spending Their Summer

Sandra Bullock, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 6 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Cara Delevingne, 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals

Cara Delevingne Shares the Special Reason Why She Went Public With Ashley Benson Relationship

Jada Pinkett Smith, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Noah Centineo Thanks Lana Condor and Her Lips After Winning Best Kiss at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.