The 6 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 18, 2019 3:00 AM

Well that show was a wild two hours!

When you get the biggest stars from the big and small screen together, things are bound to be entertaining. It certainly was the case Monday night when the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. 

Hosted by Zachary Levi, the telecast featured plenty of special awards and performances including songs from Bazzi and Lizzo. And yes, there were plenty of fashion and beauty looks worth talking about far after the red carpet wrapped up. 

But for those hoping for all the biggest moments and highlights from the night, you're in luck.

We compiled the moments that everyone will be talking about at school or in the office today. Take a look at just some of the OMG moments from the big night below. 

Family Over Everything: When Sandra Bullock accepted her award for Most Frightened Performance in Bird Box, the proud mom couldn't help but share some insight into her private life. "Family is what you fight for. Family is what you protect. And what you saw in that movie is what your mommy would do for you," she shared when recalling a conversation with her son. "And I know in the movie, it looks like mommy is unraveling but it is probably because you pushed her to that point. First time listening means listening for the first time, not the first time you decide to listen because that's fifth time listening."

She continued, "But no matter what, you are my first thought in the morning. You are my last thought at night. I was put on this Earth to protect you. You are my world, I love you so much and I will move mountains to make sure that you are safe." Awwww!

Princess Love, Ray J, 2019 MTV Movie &amp;amp; TV Awards

MTV

For the Love of Ray J: During Zachary's opening monologue, the Shazam! star was quick to poke fun at the show he was hosting. "We have categories like Best Kiss," he explained. "By the way I don't understand Breakthrough Performance. How can we have a category called Breakthrough Performance and not nominate Jason Momoa's nipples? They could jump start a car or a small RV." He's got a point, right?

But things got a bit more tense when he turned his attention on Love & Hip Hop star Ray J. "America's other sweetheart Ray J is here," he shared. "I'm sure some are more familiar with his work as a camera man. I had—I'm sorry." Spoiler alert: Ray J's wife Princess Love wasn't laughing and decided to flip off the camera. Moving on….

Alyssa Edwards, 2019 MTV Movie &amp;amp; TV Awards

MTV

Where's the Love?: When Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta won Reality Royalty during Monday night's show, fellow reality stars were left a bit—shall we say—shocked. RuPaul's Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards' jaw dropped to the ground. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick appeared to playfully shout out "What the f--k." As for Colton Underwood, he just looked a bit confused. Sorry friends, but there can only be one winner.

Wild for Lizzo: If there was one stand out celeb at this year's show, credit has to go to Lizzo. From the moment she stepped onto the red carpet with her sneakers and Christopher John Rogers dress, the singer turned heads for all the right reasons. And when she took to the stage to perform "Juice," fans couldn't help but spot a Sister Act tribute. While Lizzo wore a choir robe, her arrangement of "Juice" sampled snippets of the "Joyful, Joyful" number by Lauryn Hill from Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

Love Wins: While many viewers look forward to a juicy make out or PDA session after the Best Kiss winner is revealed, Noah Centineo and Lana Condor decided to switch things up. The To All the Boys I've Loved Before stars chose to spread a message about love. "I just wanted to say thank you to Noah for being an amazing partner," Lana shared with the audience. "And also kiss who you want to kiss, love who you want to love and don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

Countdown to New Beginnings: For those who may have skipped out on the commercials, you missed plenty of teases for The Hills: New Beginnings that kicks off next week! In fact, MTV chose to premiere the show open and theme song for the highly anticipated reboot. Spoiler alert: Natasha Bedingfield fans are going to love it. "Doing a remix has been really fun," the singer shared. "I wanted to re-sing it. I wanted to take where I'm at now, kind of give it that new spin." The rest is really still unwritten. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

