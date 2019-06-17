TrevorLIVE New York Gala 2019: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 4:59 PM

Pride month continues with another star-studded celebration in New York City! 

The Trevor Project—an organization working to end LGBTQ+ youth suicide—hosted its bi-annual gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday evening, and A-listers from across every inch of the entertainment world have stepped out to support the worthy cause.

This year's recipient of the Hero Award is Cara Delevingne, a longtime advocate of The Trevor Project.

"A 'hero' to me is someone who stands up for what they believe in. They help to make change for those who are under-served or discriminated against," she shared in a statement. "I strive to acknowledge those who feel like they don't fit into a box and make sure they know, in both good and bad times, that there is always someone there to support them."

Fellow honorees include Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who will accept the Trevor Champions Award. Rita OraLena WaitheGreg Berlanti and Amandla Stenberg were also named honorary co-chairs of the gala. 

To see all the red carpet moments from TrevorLive New York 2019, keep scrolling!

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Dynamic duo alert!

Cara Delevingne, 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne

Before accepting The Trevor Project's Hero Award, the British model announces her pledge of $50,000 to the organization on Instagram.

Antoni Porowski, 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Antoni Porowski

Everyone's favorite purveyor of avocado toast turns out in a monochromatic, oversized suit.

Ashley Benson, 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Ashley Benson

The Pretty Little Liars star goes glam in a modern version of the LBD. 

Eugene Lee Yang, Nicole Bayer, 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Eugene Lee Yang & Nicole Bayer

Presenting your hosts for the evening! The YouTuber and Nailed It! star pose for the cameras before heading inside to emcee the event.

Christian Siriano, 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Christian Siriano

Fresh off the finale of Project Runway, the fashion designer strikes a pose in a gold and black number. 

Kelly Ripa, 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kelly Ripa

Gorgeous, dahling! The talk show personality prepares to accept the Champions Award alongside her hubby.

Tyler Oakley, 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Tyler Oakley

Looking good, Ty! The YouTube star and current competitor on The Amazing Race pulls out all the stops for the star-studded affair. 

Daya, 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Daya

The "Sit Still, Look Pretty" songstress is doing exactly that on the red carpet. 

Miss J Alexander, 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

J. Alexander

Miss J is in the building, so you better be prepared for a runway walk-off. 

Georgia May Jagger, 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Georgia May Jagger

The supermodel shines bright in a sleek mini-dress. 

Check out how more familiar faces in Hollywood are sharing their love for the LGBTQ+ community this month by clicking through our gallery!

