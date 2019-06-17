TrevorLIVE New York Gala 2019: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 4:59 PM
Pride month continues with another star-studded celebration in New York City!
The Trevor Project—an organization working to end LGBTQ+ youth suicide—hosted its bi-annual gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday evening, and A-listers from across every inch of the entertainment world have stepped out to support the worthy cause.
This year's recipient of the Hero Award is Cara Delevingne, a longtime advocate of The Trevor Project.
"A 'hero' to me is someone who stands up for what they believe in. They help to make change for those who are under-served or discriminated against," she shared in a statement. "I strive to acknowledge those who feel like they don't fit into a box and make sure they know, in both good and bad times, that there is always someone there to support them."
Fellow honorees include Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who will accept the Trevor Champions Award. Rita Ora, Lena Waithe, Greg Berlanti and Amandla Stenberg were also named honorary co-chairs of the gala.
To see all the red carpet moments from TrevorLive New York 2019, keep scrolling!
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Dynamic duo alert!
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Before accepting The Trevor Project's Hero Award, the British model announces her pledge of $50,000 to the organization on Instagram.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Everyone's favorite purveyor of avocado toast turns out in a monochromatic, oversized suit.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The Pretty Little Liars star goes glam in a modern version of the LBD.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Presenting your hosts for the evening! The YouTuber and Nailed It! star pose for the cameras before heading inside to emcee the event.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Fresh off the finale of Project Runway, the fashion designer strikes a pose in a gold and black number.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Gorgeous, dahling! The talk show personality prepares to accept the Champions Award alongside her hubby.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Looking good, Ty! The YouTube star and current competitor on The Amazing Race pulls out all the stops for the star-studded affair.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
The "Sit Still, Look Pretty" songstress is doing exactly that on the red carpet.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Miss J is in the building, so you better be prepared for a runway walk-off.
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
The supermodel shines bright in a sleek mini-dress.
Check out how more familiar faces in Hollywood are sharing their love for the LGBTQ+ community this month by clicking through our gallery!
