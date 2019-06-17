Jersey Shore Cast Says Their Bond With Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino Has ''Grown Stronger'' During Prison Sentence

Gearing up for the third season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the cast dazzled at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Notably, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Lauren Sorrentino all made a special appearance at the star-studded ceremony. Speaking to E! News at the awards show, JWoww, Deena and Lauren shared their excitement for the upcoming season, including the many things fans can expect to see.

"We were babies," the 32-year-old star reminisced about the original MTV show. "Now, we're adults." Farley added, "We shower now."

The third season, Lauren shared, is going to be about "real life." She explained that fans will get to see her and her husband Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's "hard stuff, court dates [and] drama." However, despite the 36-year-old currently serving his eight-month prison sentence, she said things are "really good" between them.

"Mike is an incredible man and he inspires me every day," she revealed.