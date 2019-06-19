You Won't Believe Cardi B and Offset's Wildest PDA Moments On and Off Stage

Cardi B and Offset are undoubtedly one of Hollywood's favorite power couples.

Despite their on-again, off-again relationship status, the Migos rapper and his leading lady shocked the world when they announced their engagement in October 2018 after dating for less than a year.

The couple has especially stood out as a fan favorite after they welcomed their first child Kulture.

The duo has taken the world by storm, not leaving any PDA behind. In fact, Cardi and Offset are known for not being shy about showing their love—whether that be behind the scenes or in front of the camera.

"Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice molding me and loving me," the "Kodak Black" singer posted in a now deleted Instagram post.