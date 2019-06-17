Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo of Her "Boys" Psalm and Saint West

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 1:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

So sweet!

Kim Kardashian has shared an adorable new picture of her sons, Saint West, 3, and Psalm West, 1 month. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Monday to post the cute snap, taken by @nabil. The family photo shows Kim holding baby Psalm as Saint cradles his younger brother's face in his hands.

"My boys," Kim captioned the picture, adding two hearts.

It's been just over a month since Kim and husband Kanye West—who are also parents to North West, 6, andChicago West, 17 months, welcomed their fourth child, baby Psalm, via surrogate.

"He's here and he's perfect!" Kim announced on social media following their son's May 9 arrival.

Watch

Kim Kardashian Shares First Close-Up Photo of Psalm West

A rep for the KKW Beauty mogul also shared with E! News at the time that the couple's bundle of joy weighed in at six pounds and nine ounces.

A week later, Kim shared the baby boy's name with the world, along with his first photo. The announcement post was a screenshot of a text conversation between Kim and Kanye, in which the Grammy winner sent his wife a photo of their newborn son sleeping in his crib.

"Beautiful Mother's Day," the text from Kanye read. "With the arrival of our fourth child we are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."

Kim captioned the post with the baby's name, writing, "Psalm West."

Over the weekend, Kim paid tribute to her husband in honor of Father's Day.

"Happy Fathers Day! You are the best daddy to our kids!!!" Kim wrote alongside family photos. "We love you so much!"

In addition to Father's Day, it was also North West's birthday over the weekend.

"Happy Birthday my sweet girl!" Kim wrote in a message to her eldest daughter. "The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!"

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Psalm West , Saint West , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown's About to Hit "a Low Point": Inside The Bachelorette's Tumultuous Journey to Come

Granger Smith, River Kelly Smith

Granger Smith Honors Late Son River With Charitable T-Shirt

Gloria Vanderbilt, Kelly Ripa, Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen, Kelly Ripa and More Stars Pay Tribute to Anderson Cooper’s Mom Gloria Vanderbilt

Kate Gosselin, Kate Plus Date

Kate Gosselin Reveals Why She Still Believes in Love on Kate Plus Date

E-Comm: MTV Movie & TV Awards

How to Wear MTV Movie & TV Awards Sequins Trend IRL

Gina Rodriguez, Miss Bala Premiere

Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Battling Depression, Anxiety and Suicidal Thoughts

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's Order of the Garter Look Proves Black and White Will Never Go Out of Style

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.