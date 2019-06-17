Granger Smith Honors Late Son River With Charitable T-Shirt

Granger and Yee Yee Apparel are now honoring River with a tribute T-shirt, available for $21.99.

"100% of the proceeds from this shirt will go to Dell Children's Medical Center in honor of River Kelly Smith," the description for the shirt reads. "River was Amber and Granger Smith's youngest son who tragically passed away on June 6, 2019. He was cared for by the wonderful staff at Dell Children's before he passed away. Dell Children's is the only dedicated freestanding pediatric facility in Central Texas and serves 46 counties and then some. We feel like it's only right to give something back to the people who were so good to the Granger Smith family."

The website notes, "This shirt has a Yee Yee Excavator on it (Riv's favorite thing to do was watch excavators scoop up dirt) and is red- Riv's favorite color."

So far, the donations raised for Dell Children's Medical Center total $105,070.