Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Battling Depression, Anxiety and Suicidal Thoughts

Gina Rodriguez is not shying away from her mental health struggles.

The Jane the Virgin star first got candid about her battle with anxiety in a 2017 Instagram post. And now, during a sit-down with NBC's Kate Snow at the Kennedy Forum, she's sharing more about her journey.

"I think I started dealing with depression around sixteen," the actress, 34, said "I started dealing with the idea of…everything is going to be better when I'm gone. Life will be easier. All the woes will be away, all the problems. Then I wouldn't have to fail or succeed, right? Then all this surmounting pressure would go away."

While recently filming the final season of her CW telenovela, the Emmy winner found herself suffering from debilitating panic attacks.

"There was a point where I couldn't, I couldn't push through every single time anymore," she shared. "And I'm one of those human beings, and I know either you're it or you know who they are, where I'm just like, ‘I'll handle it later. I'll deal with it later. I'll figure it out later. I just have to do this now.' All the while dealing with this, you know, your silent little dragon in your head."