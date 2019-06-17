Kate Middleton's Order of the Garter Look Proves Black and White Will Never Go Out of Style

Kate Middleton attended the 2019 Order of the Garter service in style.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday in a Catherine Walker "Liza" coatdress. The ivory wool crepe ensemble featured cropped jacket "panels" that were traced in black lace. The royal accessorized her look with black Prada suede pumps and a matching hat by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co. She also donned a pair of drop earrings and swept her hair back into a chic up-do.

Some royal admirers likened Kate's look to the white and black ensemble Meghan Markle wore to the Royal Ascot opener in 2018. As fans will recall, the Duchess of Sussex donned a Givenchy dress and Philip Treacy fascinator for the big day. Others thought her look resembled the black and white ensemble Princess Diana wore to the VJ Day 50th anniversary celebration in 1995.

Speaking of Meghan, the new mother did not attend the Order of the Garter service. Neither did her husband Prince Harry. Meghan is currently enjoying maternity leave with her baby boy Archie Harrison and Harry was busy attending an Africa Programme event at Chatham House. He also isn't a Knight of the Garter.