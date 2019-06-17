Meet the Big Brother Season 21 Cast, Including a Petroleum Engineer, Broadway Dancer and Wine Safari Guide

It's time to return to the Big Brother house. CBS revealed the 16-member cast of the upcoming 21st season of Big Brother and it includes a therapist, a petroleum engineer, a Broadway dancer and a wine safari guide. Take that, made up jobs from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette!

Big Brother kicks off season 21 with three weekly episodes starting with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26, both at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. And once again, Julie Chen Moonves returns to host.

Can't wait until the end of the month for Big Brother? CBS All Access subscribers can meet the Houseguests before anybody else via a live stream accessible on CBS.com and across mobile and connected TV devices.

New twists will be announced at a later date.

Meet the Houseguests competing for $500,000 below.

Big Brother Season 21

CBS

Jessica Milagros

Age: 30ish (that's what CBS has listed!)

Hometown: Chicago

Current city: Oak Park, Illinois

Occupation: Model

Big Brother Season 21

CBS

Nick Maccarone

Age: 27

Hometown: Sewell, New Jersey

Current city: Sewell, New Jersey

Occupation: Therapist

Big Brother Season 21

CBS

Kathryn Dunn

Age: 29

Hometown: Irving, Texas

Current city: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Digital marketing executive

Big Brother Season 21

CBS

Sam Smith

Age: 31

Hometown: West Nanticoke, Pennsylvania

Current city: Mountain Top, Pennsylvania 

Occupation: Truck driver

Big Brother Season 21

CBS

Nicole Anthony

Age: 24

Hometown: Long Island, New York

Current city: Long Island, New York

Occupation: Preschool aide

Big Brother Season 21

CBS

Isabella Wang

Age: 22

Hometown: Mount Olive, New Jersey

Occupation: Public health analyst

Big Brother Season 21

CBS

Ovi Kabir

Age: 22

Hometown: Oakridge, Tennessee

Current city: Knoxville, Tennessee

Occupation: College student

Big Brother Season 21

CBS

Analyse Talvera

Age: 22

Hometown: Northridge, California

Current city: Simi Valley, California

Occupation: College soccer star

Big Brother Season 21

CBS

Tommy Bracco

Age: 28

Hometown: Staten Island, New York

Current city: Staten Island, New York

Occupation: Broadway dancer

Big Brother Season 21

CBS

Kemi Faknule

Age: 25

Hometown: Elkridge, Maryland

Current city: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Marketing strategist

Big Brother Season 21

CBS

Jack Matthews

Age: 28

Hometown: Chicago

Current city: Tampa, Florida

Occupation: Fitness trainer

Big Brother Season 21

CBS

Christie Murphy

Age: 28

Hometown: Staten Island, New York

Current city: Keyport, New Jersey

Occupation: Boutique owner

Big Brother Season 21

CBS

Cliff Hogg III

Age: 53

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current city: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Petroleum engineer

Big Brother Season 21

CBS

Jackson Michie

Age: 23

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Current city: Los Angeles

Occupation: Server

By the way, it's pronounced Mickey.

Big Brother Season 21

CBS

David Alexander

Age: 29

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Current city: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: Photographer

Big Brother Season 21

CBS

Holly Allen

Age: 31

Hometown: Lander, Wyoming

Current city: Los Angeles

Occupation: Wine safari guide

Big Brother returns Tuesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

