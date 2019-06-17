Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 Cast Revealed

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 6:18 AM

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

There's a new crop of Bachelor and Bachelorette veterans heading to Paradise. Several cast members of Bachelor in Paradise season six were revealed on Good Morning America.

Bachelor in Paradise has produced successful romantic couplings, including Chris and Krystal, Ashley I. and Jared, Jade and Tanner and Carly and Evan. The sixth season follows the same formula, former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants move into a beach oasis and are encouraged to explore new relationships. Will true love find a way—again—or will your favorites be met with more heartbreak—again? ABC teased the new seasons as "sure to feature shocking twists, surprises, unexpected guests and some of the most unlikely relationships in Bachelor history."

Chris Harrison is back to host once again.

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Heading down for some steamy action in Mexico are….

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

Cam Ayala

Fresh off Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, Cam's bringing ABC to Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

Blake Hortsmann

A veteran of Becca Kufrin's season, he's once again ready for love.

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

Clay Harbor

Another veteran from Becca's season, Clay's single and ready to mingle.

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

Demi Burnett

A veteran of Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, Demi recently popped up on The Bachelorette to aid Hannah.

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

John Paul Jones

This fan-favorite is fresh off Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

Tayshia Adams

Tayshia was in Colton Underwood's Top 3, but his heart belonged to another.

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

Bibiana Julian

A contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season, she's looking for love again.

The rest of the cast will be announced on Monday, June 17.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, Aug. 5 on ABC.

