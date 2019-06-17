Watch Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" Music Video Featuring a Ton of Celeb Cameos

With this release, even Taylor Swift would understand if you can't calm down.

On Monday morning, the music superstar debuted her music video for "You Need to Calm Down" on Good Morning America.

Teased as a "delicious" video on Instagram, the final product, set in a trailer park, included cameos by Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Adam Lambert, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, Dexter Mayfield, Ciara, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Chester Lockhart, Adam Rippon, and Hannah Hart, plus Queer Eye stars Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Tan France.

"You Need to Calm Down" is featured on Taylor's upcoming album titled Lover, which is expected to be released on August 23.

And while the track has only been out since Friday, fans can't get enough of the lyrics that stand up for the LGBTQ community.