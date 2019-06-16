Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson Are Married: All the Details on Their Bachelor in Paradise Wedding

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jun. 16, 2019 6:29 PM
There's no place like paradise for this Bachelor Nation couple!
One summer after Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson got engaged on ABC's Bachelor in Paradise, the couple returned to Mexico for a special wedding ceremony.
People reports the couple got married at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. "We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives together," the bride shared in a statement. "We will have each other's backs forever."
As for specifics about the guest list, vows and more, fans will just have to tune in later this summer once the show comes back. However, it has been reported that none other than host Chris Harrison officiated, and castmates Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Becca Tilley and Ben Higgins were there for the festivities.
Perhaps the televised wedding shouldn't come as a major surprise to fans. Last fall, E! News chatted with the newly engaged duo who were open about documenting their big day for America.
"My life is shared publicly so [it's] definitely going to be on the Instagram Stories," Krystal joked to us. "As far as being televised, we're not opposed to it. We just care about wine, food and music."
BE Studios
"We don't want to worry about any details. I see so many of my friends who get married, and they're so stressed out as brides and they don't get to enjoy it," Krystal added. "That certainly [is] not our plan."
And back in May, the couple gathered their closest friends and family together for a special engagement party.
In fact, the celebration was so spectacular that some people mistook it for a surprise wedding. "That's what everyone couldn't stop talking about because it felt like a wedding," Chris shared with us.
Fans first met Krystal when she pursued Arie Luyendyk Jr. .'s heart on season 22 of The Bachelor. As for Chris, he competed on Becca Kufrin's season before getting a second chance of love in paradise.
"I think our love story promotes giving a second chance at whatever it is in life or whatever type of relationship because there's always light at the end of the tunnel and it's not how you start but how you finish," Chris previously shared with E! News.
Congratulations to the happy couple on their big day! We can't wait to watch it unfold.
