Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Tributes to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony on Father's Day

Jennifer Lopez honored both the father of her twins and her fiancé on Father's Day 2019.

The 49-year-old pop star and actress posted on her Instagram page tributes to ex-husband Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez, her beau of more than two years.

"Happy Fathers Day to you Flaco!!!" J.Lo wrote to Marc, alongside throwback pics of the two with their twins, as well as a video of their son Max giving his dad a Father's Day card. "Emme and Max love you soooo much!! Thank you for these two beautiful coconuts!!! Feliz Día Del Padre!!! #throwback."

Marc shared the same video on his page.

J.Lo and Marc, her third husband, have been dedicating to co-parenting their twins since their 2011 split.

To Rodriguez, Lopez posted a video and photo montage, set to Bon Jovi's "Always," of the two with her twins and his daughters Natasha and Ella from his first marriage.

"How lucky are we to have you in our lives...not only do you make us all laugh everyday, you help us to be our best selves with a loving gentle hand," J.Lo wrote. "Being there and caring with a consistent presence that doesn't ever waiver. Macho...I cannot begin to tell you how much you have come to mean to me and Max and Emme!! Seeing the father you are to Tashi and Ella is one of my greatest joys and they are so fortunate to have you to call Daddy!!! We all love you so much!! Happy Fathers Day!!! ♥️♥️♥️"

 

J.Lo and A-Rod got engaged in March. She said in a recent YouTube video that they plan to marry next year.

"I'd like a big wedding and I'd like to get married in a church this time," she said. "I've never been married in a church and I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those. But I was married to Marc for 10 years, with the kids."

