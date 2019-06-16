90 Day Fiancé's Anfisa Nava Reveals Secrets Behind Her 26-Lb Weight Loss

by Beth Sobol & Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 16, 2019 1:52 PM
90 Day Fiancé's Anfisa Nava has gone full Beast Mode when it comes to her fitness.
The 23-year-old Russian season four participant has been concentrating on bodybuilding and has transformed her body, losing 20 pounds.
"First, I lost about 15 pounds in about six months and that's when I started thinking about competing.So then I actually gained a little weight to increase my muscle. But then I lost more. It took about a year and a half. I wasn't in a rush," she told E! News. "In the beginning I was 146 pounds and now I'm about 120."
"I've actually been skinny my whole life, but when I moved to the United States I gained about 15 to 20 pounds. The food here is different from the way I used to eat in Russia," she said. "In Russia, I would eat home-cooked meals but here I would go out to eat a lot. And I wasn't really controlling it, I was eating everything.
She added, "There was also more stress."
In late 2018, her husband and co-star Jorge Nava was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for possession of 293 pounds of marijuana with the intention to sell.
Anfisa has documented her fitness journey on Instagram, showcasing her rock-hard abs. So what are her weight loss and fitness secrets?
Back in my natural habitat 😅 Exactly 2 weeks out today!🙈
"I just reduced my portion size and started doing cardio too," she said. "I was doing the elliptical or the treadmill five or six times a week for 30-40 minutes."
Anfisa has shared with her followers photos of some of her healthy meals, which include vegetables, chicken thighs and rice.
Some of the meals that I eat on a prep: 1. Oatmeal pancake w/ turkey slices, egg whites, cashew queso, guacamole & pico de gallo. Doesn't looks very exciting on this picture but oatmeal pancakes have been my favorite breakfast lately! Only 2 ingredients are required: oats and egg whites. You can make it with savory or sweet filling. I'm planning to make a YouTube video with a couple of ideas for you. 😊 2. Chicken thighs w/ brown rice and veggies. Switching from eating chicken breast to chicken thighs has been literally life changing for me 😅 I like simple quick meals and I found that chicken breast often comes out somewhat dry and tasteless. So I decided to try chicken thighs and OMG what a difference. This time I made them on the grill but usually I just cut the thighs into small pieces, throw on the pan, season, and cook for 5-6 minutes. Comes out amazing every time. It does have more fat than breast but that's alright. 👌🏻 3. Ground beef w/ jasmine rice, beans, veggies. YES, I eat white rice! 🍚 4. This is more of a snack, not a full meal. Veggie salad. 🥗 Macros for all of the meals depend on the amount of each ingredient you use! I use MyFitnessPal app to track everything. Side note: this is NOT all of the stuff I eat in a day! This is only a part of it to help some of you who struggle with finding healthy meal ideas. 😊 I also post a lot of recipes on my YouTube channel so make sure to check it out! YouTube.com/AnfisaNava
Next weekend, she will take part in her first bodybuilding competition, the NPC West Coast Classic in Riverside, California.
When asked if she thinks competitive bodybuilding could be a new career, she said, "Possibly. We'll see how this first one goes. I don't really have any expectations. I just want to get my feet wet and see what its like and go from there."
"Besides the competition I'm going to school," she added. "I'm in community college but this August I want to apply to a four-year university. I want to go to one of the universities in California but I don't know which one."
So what about appearing on TV again?
"I don't have plans for it right now but never say never!" she said.
