Courteney Cox Has an Epic Friends Reunion on Her 55th Birthday

They don't know that we know they know we know...how epic this Friends reunion is!

Courteney Cox celebrated her 55th birthday at a dinner on Saturday with, wait for it, her Friends female besties, Jennifer Anistonand Lisa Kudrow.

"How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much ♥️," Cox, who played Monica on the hit show, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the three.

"LOVE you girls! Happy happy Court," commented Kudrow, who played Phoebe.

Kudrow, 55, also wrote on her own page, "Just remembering Court, I will ALWAYS be older than you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY lovely Courteney!!"

"Only wiser my sweet," Cox replied. "Never older. I love you."

Aniston, who is 50 and who played Rachel, is not on Instagram.

Mutual friend, fellow '90s and '00s comedy legend and upcoming Comedy Central late-night talk show host David Spade also attended Cox's birthday dinner.

"Happy birthday to @courteneycoxofficial and her plus one. xx," he wrote, alongside a photo of the actress with Aniston.

Other guests included Sara Foster, Mary McCormack, and jewelry designer Jen Meyer.

The cast of Friends has remained, well, friends since the show ended its 10-year run in 2004, and the actors have occasionally been spotted together. See pics of the recent Friends reunion and check out some more:

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Friends, Reunion, Birthday

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

The Friends ladies get together for Cox's 55th birthday dinner in June 2019.

Friends Reunion, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

To help Courteney Cox promote her new show and Instagram, Ellen DeGeneres created a Friends set and invited Lisa Kudrow for a surprise appearance.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In December 2018, Cox supported her friend at premiere event for her Netflix movie Dumplin'.

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox

Getty Images

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

Also in June 2018, the two attended the Chanel Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans benefit for NRDC Malibu.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, AFI Tribute to George Clooney

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In June 2018, the two attended the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney.

Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry

In 2016, the two onscreen roommates reunited in London, baby! LeBlanc caught up with Perry backstage after the latter star's performance in his play The End Of Longing, which marked his playwriting debut.

Friends, James Burrows Special

NBC

Biggest Friends Reunion

Lisa Kudrow, David SchwimmerCourteney CoxMatt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston reunited for a 2016 NBC special dedicated to Friends director James BurrowsMatthew Perry was unable to attend as he was in London to star in his play The End of Longing. He did, however, appear in a videotaped message to introduce his former cast mates.

Friends Cast, Big Bang Theory Cast

Instagram

Friends Meets The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco  was overjoyed to get a picture with the cast. She wrote on Instagram, "Ummmm NIGHT MADE. Can't breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven."

Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, WGA

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America

Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc

The two reunited at the 2016 WGA Awards,  appearing together onstage to present an award.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Darin Pfeiffer Consulting

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

The two attended a screening of Just Before I Go, which Cox directed, in 2015.

Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow

The two attended the Phoenix House's 12th annual Triumph For Teens Awards gala in Beverly Hills in 2015.

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

In 2014, Cox joined Kudrow at a premiere event for season two of the HBO series The Comeback.

Jimmy Kimmel, Twitter

Twitter

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

Also in 2014, the ladies of Friends reunited on Jimmy Kimmel Live!...

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

...where Aniston and Kudrow competed against each other.

Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Cougar Town

ABC Studios

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox

In 2014, Perry returned the favor and guest-starred on Cox's show Cougar Town.

Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Go On

NBC

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry

In 2013, Cox guest-starred on her Friends co-star's show Go On.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Cougar Town

ABC

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In 2010, Aniston guest-starred on the season two premiere of her Friends co-star's show Cougar Town.

Check out the surprising secrets of Friends' final season.

